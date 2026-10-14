Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced that on Friday, October 16, 2026, he will hold his first official face-to-face bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting will take place in Brussels on the sidelines of the European Union summit, which will be held on October 15–16.

The agreement to hold this summit was preceded by six months of discussions regarding the agenda and the venue for the talks. In April and June, the Hungarian side proposed holding the meeting in Berehove, in the Zakarpattia region, but Ukrainian diplomats insisted that the first round take place in one of the capitals or in Brussels. In July, during the NATO summit in Ankara, the parties tentatively agreed to hold the dialogue in Kyiv or Budapest, followed by a visit to Transcarpathia; however, Brussels was ultimately chosen as the venue.

Mágyar wrote about this on Facebook.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law regulating the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples to receive education in their native language. At the same time, they are required to study Ukrainian. The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar reacted positively to the bill on education in the languages of national minorities, which was registered in the Verkhovna Rada. According to him, the bill strengthens legal guarantees for education in Hungarian and the educational rights of the Hungarian community in Ukraine.

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