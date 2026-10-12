Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar commented on the amendments to Ukraine’s law on the education of national minorities, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on October 12. According to him, the changes will make it easier for Hungarians living in Ukraine to learn their native language.

In his remarks, Magyar thanked everyone who “participated in these important and successful negotiations.”

“Today, the Ukrainian parliament adopted, and President Zelenskyy signed, an amendment to the Law of Ukraine ‘On Education,’ which significantly facilitates the use of the native language by Hungarian children in Transcarpathia,” wrote the Hungarian prime minister.

This was reported with reference to Mádár’s statement on Facebook.

Zelenskyy signed a law on education in the languages of national minorities to open EU clusters.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law regulating the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples to receive education in their native language. At the same time, they are required to study Ukrainian. The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament. Its adoption could help unblock negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, which Hungary had been holding up.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during an upcoming international event. Ukraine is interested in such talks and is already preparing for them.

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