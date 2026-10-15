South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has approved Kim Ji-young as the first head of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency. The position had remained vacant for two weeks after the launch of the new body, Korea Herald reports.

Appointment after additional review

According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, the approval came 38 days after Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung recommended Kim’s candidacy. Lee Jae-myung ordered an additional review after representatives of the hardline wing of the broader ruling bloc opposed the appointment.

They argued that Kim Ji-young’s alleged ties to former President Yoon Suk Yeol could harm the government’s course toward prosecutorial reform. Cheong Wa Dae later stated that the additional review had found the allegations against Kim to be false.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Parliamentary consideration

The president submitted Kim’s nomination to the National Assembly on October 1. On Wednesday, the parliamentary committee on public administration held a hearing on his appointment, and the following day adopted a report containing both positive and negative assessments of the candidate.

Some lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, together with the opposition, questioned Kim Ji-young’s suitability for the post. The Rebuilding Korea Party officially opposed his appointment.

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