Near Kirkuk in northern Iraq, a roadside bomb exploded a vehicle belonging to an army patrol, killing a brigadier general and a soldier. Two other servicemen were wounded. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this, citing a statement by the Iraqi military.

Patrol was searching for an ISIS hideout

The explosion occurred about 80 kilometers south of Kirkuk. According to the military, the patrol was conducting a search operation in the area of a hideout used by militants from the Islamic State group, ISIS, which Iraqi aviation had struck the previous day.

Second attack since the beginning of October

This is the second attack on Iraqi security forces in the area since the beginning of October. On October 5, ISIS militants claimed responsibility for an attack on a federal police position southwest of Kirkuk. The attackers, armed with machine guns and sniper rifles, killed one federal police officer and wounded four others.

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The new attack occurred several weeks after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq was completed on September 30, marking the end of their military mission in the country. Iraqi officials said that ISIS retains sleeper cells capable of carrying out surprise attacks despite Iraqi forces' operations against the insurgents.

Source: Asharq Al-Awsat.

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