Canada’s largest trade mission to India in 30 years has brought about 30 commercial partnerships worth a total of $300 million. Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu said this in an interview with CBC in Mumbai.

Sidhu is leading the week-long Team Canada mission, which includes about 300 participants. The delegation is holding meetings in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to establish contacts between Canadian companies, industry representatives and Indian partners.

CEPA negotiations

The trade mission precedes the conclusion of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Canada and India (CEPA). Ottawa aims to complete negotiations by mid-December, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada.

Canada is seeking lower Indian tariffs, particularly on pulses and potash fertilizers. Sidhu described India as a market Canada cannot ignore.

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Technology and agricultural exports

Canadian company Agri-Neo is offering Indian exporters technology for pasteurizing and treating dry products, including seeds, nuts and herbs. Company representative Shivam Chandran noted that India’s domestic market is changing and that demand for modern food safety technologies may grow over the next two to three years.

Paola Duncan, CEO of Canadian pulse exporter OrionSea Enterprises, said India recently announced a tender for 60,000 tonnes of lentils after a weak harvest this year. According to her, Canada is already one of the leading suppliers but must remain competitive in price and quality.

Bilateral trade between Canada and India currently amounts to about $30 billion a year. The Canadian government aims to increase this figure to $70 billion annually by 2030.

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