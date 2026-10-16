In the United States, Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Ed Markey of Massachusetts introduced a joint resolution of disapproval aimed at blocking President Donald Trump’s administration’s agreement with Saudi Arabia on developing a civilian nuclear program. This was reported by The Hill.

Concerns over nuclear technology

Democrats expressed concern that the arrangement gives Saudi Arabia access to US technology for civilian nuclear energy but does not provide sufficient safeguards against the possible use of this technology to create nuclear weapons.

According to Merkley, countries developing civilian nuclear programs should agree to restrictions on fuel reprocessing and enrichment, as well as strict inspections. In his view, this is necessary to ensure that a civilian nuclear program does not become a cover for creating nuclear weapons.

Review procedure

Trump reached the agreement with the Saudi authorities in late July. It provides for US companies to develop Saudi Arabia’s nuclear energy infrastructure over 30 years.

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The document does not require congressional approval, but will take effect after the end of a 90-day period during which lawmakers can discuss blocking it. A vote on the resolution is to take place after November 29. Democrats in the House of Representatives have already introduced a similar initiative.

Chances of blocking the deal

As the outlet notes, both resolutions have a low chance of being adopted. In the Senate, 60 votes are needed to advance the initiative, and Trump’s signature would also be required to overturn the agreement.

Senate Republicans generally support the agreement, although some of them previously said they wanted more information about the restrictions it imposes on the possible creation of nuclear weapons. Republican Senator Rick Scott said he wants to better understand such restrictions, while John Cornyn stated that the information available to him does not raise concerns.

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