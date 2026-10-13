During a conversation with reporters on October 13, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want to end the war, but they lack an understanding of exactly how to achieve it.

When asked about the basis for his confidence in the parties’ desire to cease hostilities, Trump cited his own life experience in negotiating agreements. According to him, there is deep mutual animosity between the leaders of the two countries, which complicates the direct peace process; however, the U.S. is ready to act as a mediator and help the parties reach a final resolution.

Source: “European Truth” publication.

U.S. President Donald Trump did not accuse Russia of violating the “energy truce” with Ukraine, which he announced on October 11.

More than half of American adults believe that, upon his return to the White House in 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump will, to a large extent, prioritize his own financial interests and those of his inner circle over the interests of the country.

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