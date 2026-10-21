Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asked Steve Witkoff, special envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump, to convey his gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her efforts in the humanitarian sphere.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff took place in St. Petersburg.

“I would like to note that Vladimir Putin asked Steve Witkoff to convey his gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her efforts in the humanitarian sphere, in particular regarding the reunification of children with their families, as well as for her mediation in resolving the acute situation that arose in the town of Oleshky in the Kherson region,” Ushakov said.

As is known, the statement was made following talks between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, which took place on October 21 in St. Petersburg.

This was reported by Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov.

Witkoff’s talks with Putin lasted three hours and have concluded.

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the talks regarding Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

Read us on