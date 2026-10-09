In Moscow, a court ordered Nikolai Posokhov—the former head of a research center who participated in the development of the “Kub-M” mobile shelter—to be held in a pretrial detention center. Russian investigators accuse him of accepting a bribe on an especially large scale. Posokhov had previously been under house arrest, but the pretrial detention measure has now been tightened.

The Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow ordered Nikolai Posokhov to be held in pretrial detention for two months. He headed the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute for Civil Defense, Emergencies, and Disaster Relief (VNII GOCHS) and participated in the creation of the “Kub-M” mobile shelter. This structure is designed, in particular, to protect people from the effects of a nuclear explosion. Posokhov is accused of accepting a bribe on an especially large scale. He had been under house arrest since January 2026. However, an investigator from the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee in Moscow filed a motion with the court to tighten the preventive measure. The court granted this motion.

RBC does not specify why the investigation decided to change the conditions of Posokhov’s detention. Details of the alleged bribe were also not disclosed.

There is another suspect in the case

Igor Sosunov, the former deputy head of the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergency Situations (VNII GOCHS), is also a defendant in this criminal proceeding. He was detained in January 2026 and immediately remanded in custody. Since then, Sosunov’s detention has been extended multiple times.

The detention of both men became public on January 31. Under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code, under which the charges were brought, the penalty is up to 15 years of imprisonment. At the same time, no public details have been released regarding the circumstances of the alleged bribery. The mere fact of the charges does not mean that Posokhov’s guilt has already been proven in court.

What Is Known About the “Kub-M” Shelter

The All-Russian Scientific Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergency Situations (VNII GOCHS) is engaged in research and development in the field of civil defense and the protection of the population from emergencies. The institute also works on communication and warning systems, as well as developing means of radiation, chemical, and biological protection. The institute began developing the “Kub-M” mobile shelter in 2015 at the request of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. Mass production of the structure began in the fall of 2024.

According to the description on the VNDII GOCHS website, the shelter is designed to protect people from several hazards associated with a nuclear explosion. These include shock waves, light radiation, and ionizing radiation. Inside the “Kub-M,” there are supplies of drinking water and food, restrooms, ventilation, and places to rest. In other words, this is not just a protective structure, but a facility where people can stay for a certain amount of time.

Posokhov himself previously spoke about the complex’s capabilities in an interview with RBC. According to him, a fully equipped “Kub-M” is capable of withstanding even a direct hit from a HIMARS rocket. Currently, the former head of the research and development center, who participated in the development of this shelter, is being held in a pretrial detention center. Investigators are continuing to probe the case involving alleged bribery. RBC reported on the court’s decision, citing two sources close to the investigation.

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