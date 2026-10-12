29 countries condemn hybrid attacks attributed to Iran — Jerusalem Post

The United Kingdom, together with 28 other countries, issued a joint statement condemning hybrid attacks and violence outside Iran that the document’s participants link to the Iranian state. These include arson, cyberattacks and alleged sabotage plans, Jerusalem Post reports.

Statement by 29 states

The document emphasizes that Iran’s attempts to threaten people, silence them, intimidate, harass, harm or coerce them on the territories of these states through proxies or by other means are unacceptable. The participants said they intend to protect their sovereignty and strengthen international coordination.

The United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden joined the statement.

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Claims concerning RAF Fairford

The statement’s participants also acknowledged the United Kingdom’s claims about the involvement of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in an alleged plot involving an explosion targeting RAF Fairford air base. The document’s authors called this case evidence of the IRGC’s willingness to carry out hostile activities outside Iran through covert networks and proxies.

The statement was issued after a series of attacks on Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and U.S. interests in Europe. According to the publication, responsibility was claimed by the Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya group, which Jerusalem Post describes as a suspected Iranian proxy terrorist group.

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