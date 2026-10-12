Polish carrier PKP Intercity will introduce a new timetable for the 2026/2027 season in December, providing for 600 daily connections. This is 69 services more than in the previous season. In summer, the number of daily services is expected to rise to 622, RMF24 reports.

Regular services on key routes

One of the main changes will be cyclical train departures on the busiest routes. Depending on the direction, services will run at intervals of 30 minutes, one, two or four hours.

On the Warsaw–Szczecin route, trains will depart every two hours, alternating between express and economy services. Between Warsaw and Poznań, express trains are planned to run every hour, while economy trains will operate every two hours. Connections between Warsaw and the Tri-City area will be available every 30 minutes for most of the day.

A similar principle will apply, in particular, on the Kraków–Warsaw–Tri-City, Szczecin–Poznań–Łódź–Kraków and Warsaw–Rzeszów–Przemyśl routes.

New services

Two new economy trains will be introduced on the Warsaw–Kraków route: TLK Wit Stwosz, which will run between Białystok and Zakopane, and IC Zamenhof on the Białystok–Kraków route. A total of 32 trains per day are planned between Warsaw and Kraków.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, connections to Warsaw will be added by the IC Banach and IC Siarkowiec trains. There will be eight daily services on the Bielsko-Biała–Kraków line, including the new IC Czupel, IC Klimczok, IC Rysianka and IC Pilsko.

The carrier also announced the IC Podhalanin night train to Zakopane, IC Mewa from Chełm to Świnoujście, and IC Lajkonik from Kraków to Szczecin. Fifteen pairs of trains per day will run between Warsaw and Białystok — one more than before.

Faster journeys and changes in Warsaw

The fastest EIP train will cover the Gdańsk–Warsaw route in two hours and 18 minutes. Travel time from Gdańsk to Wrocław will be four hours and eight minutes, and to Kraków four hours and 45 minutes.

Due to the modernization of Warszawa Wschodnia station, all trains from the Tri-City area and Olsztyn will travel via Warszawa Gdańska station, bypassing Warszawa Wschodnia, Centralna and Zachodnia stations. At the same time, works on the Lębork–Słupsk section may temporarily increase travel times and result in timetable adjustments.

Read us on