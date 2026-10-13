In Kenya, the KNUT teachers’ union, the Social Health Authority (SHA), the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and the Ministry of Health have agreed to establish committees at the national and county levels. They are to address problems with implementing medical coverage for more than 500,000 public school teachers and their dependants, Nation Kenya reports.

The committees are expected to respond to emerging difficulties, improve coordination with medical facilities, and develop short- and long-term solutions.

Complaints after the scheme change

Government SHA coverage for teachers was introduced on December 1, 2025, replacing the private AON-Minet scheme. After the transition, teachers and their dependants repeatedly complained that private hospitals had refused them services or required them to pay for treatment themselves that they believed should have been covered by the scheme.

KNUT Secretary-General Collins Oyuu said that some hospitals included on the list of service providers for teachers were refusing patients or not providing the necessary treatment. The union called for the situation to be reviewed and for the network of facilities working with the scheme to be expanded.

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SHA called on unions and citizens to report hospitals that refuse to provide services to patients. The authority said it would investigate complaints and take action against facilities if it establishes their responsibility.

Rehabilitation and payments

KNUT First National Vice-Chair Malel Langat raised the issue of access to rehabilitation services. According to him, the new package does not provide for rehabilitation at level-three facilities, while rehabilitation centres were classified as level 4(b) from October. In the union’s view, this could complicate access to such services for teachers and their dependants in rural areas.

KNUT also expressed concern over unsettled payments under the previous contract: according to its information, some hospitals cited SHA services that had not been paid for. The union called for the debt to be settled so that medical facilities do not refuse treatment to teachers and their dependants.

The union is seeking the restoration of ex gratia payments and group life insurance. According to KNUT, the current package also lacks funeral expenses and disability payments that were available under the AON-Minet scheme. TSC representative Lawrence Owino said that the commission is working on the issue of ex gratia payments and group life insurance, including for the families of deceased teachers.

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