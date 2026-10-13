In Australia, Cindy Hook, the chief executive officer of the organising committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane, will leave her post after her contract ends early next year. Hook was appointed to the position in December 2022, and her four-year contract expires in early 2027.

As ABC News reports, the search for Hook's successor will begin immediately. The organising committee expects to appoint a new leader in the coming months.

Transition to the next stage

Hook said she was grateful for the opportunity to guide the organising committee through the first stage of planning for the Games. According to her, over four years it was possible to implement what had been planned and lay the foundations for the successful staging of the competitions. She called the current moment appropriate for handing leadership over to a new CEO, who will work on the next phase of preparations.

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The organising committee is moving from initial planning to the operational implementation of the project, while construction of sports venues is already under way.

Assessments of Hook's work

Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris called Hook an exceptional leader. He noted that she led the organisation during its formative stage and transformed it into a structure ready for the next level of preparations for the Games. According to him, Hook built a strong team and introduced approaches to management, financial discipline and corporate governance.

Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells said Hook's work had been important for the development of the project. Queensland Minister for Sport and the Olympic Games Tim Mander also noted her role in establishing the organising committee and creating the foundation for further work.

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