US President Donald Trump said during a rally in Arizona that people who disclosed to the media the timing of a planned strike on Iran should be shot. According to Anadolu Agency, he also claimed that he canceled the operation after information about its timing reached the media.

Statements about the leak

Trump said that people were allegedly shot for leaks in the past. He also stated that those involved in the leak should go to prison. According to him, The New York Times and CNN published information about a departure from Missouri at 12:07 and the arrival time.

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Course of the operation

According to the US president, stealth B-2 bombers were dispatched for the operation to make sure that Iran did not have nuclear weapons. He claimed that Iran was expecting these aircraft.

Trump said that two days later the operation nevertheless took place at the same time. According to him, it was the only moment when the Iranian side was not expecting the operation. He insultingly referred to people who allow leaks and said they should be dealt with very harshly.

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