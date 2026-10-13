In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed an 11-member committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to oversee the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This came after a state of emergency and governor's rule were imposed in the province, Dawn reports.

Informal committee

A source close to the head of government told the publication that the committee was created informally and no official notification of its formation was published. The body will monitor governance and security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa daily and report to the prime minister.

The committee will also maintain contact with the new power structure in the province and assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisory council in carrying out its duties and addressing security issues.

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Composition and parliamentary procedure

The body includes Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Prime Minister's adviser Rana Sanaullah. The committee also includes one representative each from the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Balochistan Awami Party, and the Pakistan Stability Party.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif also formed an 11-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisory council, which was called the cabinet of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. President Asif Ali Zardari convened sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly for October 13 at 18:00, likely to approve the imposition of the state of emergency and governor's rule in accordance with the constitutional requirement.

Minister of State for Law Barrister Aqeel said that these regimes could last for more than six months, and their duration would depend on the security situation in the province.

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