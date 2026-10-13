In Bangkok, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo is ready to provide Saudi Arabia with «any support» amid intensified Houthi attacks on the kingdom. He said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund, Anadolu Agency reports.

Response to Riyadh’s requests

Answering a question about possible military assistance to Saudi Arabia, Abdelatty said: «Whatever the Saudis ask for, we will, of course, respond.» He also stressed that Egypt would provide all types of support without reservations.

According to the Egyptian foreign minister, Cairo is seriously considering joining the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement. Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan are currently parties to it.

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Mecca defense agreement

The agreement was signed in Mecca on August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The document provides that an armed attack on one of the three states will be considered an attack on all participants.

On October 5, the allies agreed to immediately fulfill collective defense commitments due to the escalation of Houthi attacks and to take steps for the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and assets in Saudi Arabia.

Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Egypt, Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia condemned the Houthi missile and drone attacks in a joint statement and reaffirmed their support for Riyadh’s actions to deter them. The statement was issued after a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which, according to the agency, killed 13 people and injured another 309.

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