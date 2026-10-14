Six deaths linked to Hurricane Isaias have been confirmed in Florida after the storm made landfall in the continental United States late Friday. This was reported by The Guardian, citing state Governor Ron DeSantis.

Circumstances of the deaths

According to DeSantis, the deceased include a person who died after a tree fell on a house, as well as a person from Escambia County who was found dead in a garage with a generator running.

Other storm-related deaths occurred as a result of a traffic accident at an intersection and interruptions to the medical treatment of two people. The governor called the information about the deaths sad, while noting the precautionary measures taken by state residents and local authorities. In his view, this contributed to a lower number of victims compared with other storms.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of the hurricane

Hurricane Isaias brought strong winds, downpours, flash flooding and the threat of tornadoes to parts of the southeastern United States, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without electricity. As of Tuesday, about 5,000 people in Florida, northwest of where the hurricane made landfall, were still without power.

Free supplies distribution was organized for those affected in the state. Isaias became the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2026 season and the first hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States in two years.

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