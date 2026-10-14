117 victims of scam centers freed in Ghana — The Hill

In Ghana, 117 victims of human trafficking who were held in scam centers were freed as a result of an international operation against fraud networks. According to The Hill, the operation also led to dozens of arrests. Ghanaian law enforcement seized hundreds of electronic devices and identified at least $11 million in funds that could potentially be frozen.

International investigation

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI and other U.S. federal agencies met at the headquarters of the UK National Crime Agency in London. There, they exchanged intelligence on a transnational fraud network with cybercrime units from various countries, including Ghana and Nigeria.

Law enforcement agencies from Australia, Canada, India and New Zealand, as well as Interpol, also joined the investigation. Nick Sharp, deputy director for fraud at the UK National Crime Agency, said that cooperation between law enforcement agencies and technology companies made it possible to strike a group that had harmed thousands of fraud victims.

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The role of technology companies

Law enforcement agencies worked with more than a dozen technology companies, including Meta, OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Starlink and Coinbase. They blocked accounts linked to the network and sought to stop active fraud schemes.

Meta reported removing more than 3.7 million accounts, pages or groups that, according to the company, targeted users in the United States and the United Kingdom. Most of these profiles impersonated U.S. or UK users. Microsoft suspended accounts suspected of links to cybercrime, while Coinbase, according to Meta, helped identify more than 65 victims and prevent potential fraud totaling more than $415,000.

According to Meta, criminal syndicates forced the freed people to work on scam operations. The company said the victims suffered from malnutrition, physical and psychological abuse, while the people holding them were detained and face criminal prosecution. The scammers used fictitious investment offers, fake job vacancies and digital tasks, impersonated representatives of law enforcement agencies, the military or government institutions, and established false romantic or professional contacts to steal money.

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