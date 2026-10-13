In Ufa, a man was fined for shouting “Glory to Ukraine” after a song by Sofia Rotaru

On October 7, the Kirovsky District Court in Ufa, Russia, fined a patron of the MusicHall27 music restaurant 40,000 rubles on charges of “discrediting” the Russian army. The reason for the administrative penalty was the shout of “Glory to Ukraine” following a performance of Sofia Rotaru’s song “Chervona Ruta,” according to Mediazona, which drew attention to the text of the court ruling.

According to the case file, the man shouted the Ukrainian slogan after the song “Chervona Ruta” was performed at the restaurant. Following this, an administrative report was filed against him under the article on “discrediting” the Russian Federation’s army.

During the court hearing, the Ufa resident did not admit guilt. He explained that he had been heavily intoxicated and therefore did not remember what had happened.

Russian blogger Michael Naki was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in a penal colony.

As a reminder, Oleg Kuvayev, the creator of “Masya,” was sentenced in absentia to more than four years in a penal colony in Russia.

Earlier, Russian animator Kuvayev released a new episode of “Masya” in support of Ukraine.

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