Attorneys general of eight US states have filed separate lawsuits against OpenAI, alleging that the ChatGPT chatbot has harmed state residents, including teenagers. The group of plaintiffs includes Iowa, Kansas, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and West Virginia.

States’ allegations

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the attorneys general filed the lawsuits independently of one another in state courts. The plaintiffs claim that ChatGPT is designed to be friendly and engaging and to gain users’ trust.

According to the states, the chatbot may reinforce delusional beliefs, encourage dangerous behavior and help users plan violence, including mass shootings. The lawsuits also state that ChatGPT allegedly gave users, including teenagers, advice on harming themselves or other people.

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Demands for the company

The states accuse OpenAI of violating consumer protection laws, believing that the company misled users about ChatGPT’s safety. The plaintiffs also allege the creation of a public nuisance due to threats to the health of state residents.

The lawsuits seek to compel OpenAI to change how ChatGPT operates. In particular, the states want to prohibit the company from developing artificial intelligence models capable of self-improvement unless it can guarantee their alignment with human values. The plaintiffs also seek civil penalties and damages.

Other lawsuits

According to the source, this is the most significant coordinated action by US states against a company in the artificial intelligence sector. In June, Florida’s attorney general filed the first similar lawsuit at the state level. OpenAI also faces dozens of lawsuits from private plaintiffs, who claim that ChatGPT helped plan mass shootings or other violent acts. An OpenAI representative did not provide an immediate comment in response to journalists’ request.

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