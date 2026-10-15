In the United States, SpaceX owner Elon Musk stated that decisions on speed restrictions or the manner of use of StarShield systems are made by the US Armed Forces, while the final word rests with President Donald Trump. As Interia reports, Musk also stressed that the StarShield systems belong to and are controlled by the US government.

Response to Ukraine's statements

Musk's comment came in response to reports from the Ukrainian side about restrictions in the operation of Starlink, which is used for frontline communications and logistics. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote that Starlink connectivity is being restored for objects moving at speeds of up to 160 km/h. He called the complete removal of this limit critically important for Ukraine's defense.

According to the outlet, adviser to Ukraine's defense minister Serhii Sternenko stated that devices with Starlink began losing connection while moving at speeds above 160 km/h. According to him, this made it impossible to carry out some important missions. Adviser to the President of Ukraine Serhii Beskrestnov also confirmed reports of the restrictions and said that the military had not been warned about them in advance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Musk's position and Poland's response

Musk also stated that Starlink is limited to civilian use or defensive actions and, according to him, cannot be used for offensive military operations.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to the situation. On social network X, he addressed Musk, stating that European customers are watching his actions. According to Interia, Poland funds Starlink terminals used by Ukraine, spending about $50 million annually on them.

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