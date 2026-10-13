According to Asharq Al-Awsat, which cites The Wall Street Journal, Iran is strengthening the defenses of nuclear facilities and critical infrastructure in preparation for possible new strikes by the United States.

Fortifications near nuclear facilities

Satellite images indicate that Iran is reinforcing sensitive sites, including nuclear facilities and border areas, to increase their resilience to attacks. Last month, temporary earthen berms were built around facilities in Natanz and Pickaxe Mountain.

The images from Vantor were analyzed by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security. In its assessment, such passive defense elements are intended to complicate a possible ground operation.

In late September, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali, who is responsible for emergency planning, said that Iran's airports, seaports, and power plants had been prepared for wartime conditions. According to him, shelters were set up there and reserves were formed to continue operations in a crisis situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparing the population

US President Donald Trump last week ruled out the possibility of an attack before the midterm elections on November 3. At the same time, he publicly considered the possibility of a strike on the Pickaxe Mountain facility, while US officials said that the military was preparing various options for new strikes.

Iranian authorities are also preparing the population for a possible resumption of war. According to the publication, paramilitary groups are reading war stories to preschool children, while billboards in Tehran offer civilian courses on using man-portable anti-aircraft missiles and sniper rifles.

Last month, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the training of its first female commando units. Footage released by the elite Fatehin unit of the Basij forces referred to training in guerrilla tactics, weapons handling, and drone operation.

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