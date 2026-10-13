In Haiti, damage to two international fiber-optic lines of operator Digicel along Route Nationale 1 led to disruptions in telephone and internet services. The company said it had received reports of intense gunfire in the area of the road leading north from Port-au-Prince and believes it may have damaged the cables.

As The Rio Times reports, Digicel technical teams were assessing whether they could safely access the site to carry out repairs. The company did not specify a timeframe for restoring services, noting that the work would depend on the security situation.

Third outage in a month

This is already the third disruption to Digicel's network in less than a month. According to The Haitian Times, the previous outage occurred on September 23, while another one took place along Route Nationale 1 in early October. During the October incident, disruptions lasted for more than a day, after which the operator offered customers 1 GB of mobile internet valid until midnight.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Juno7 reported that on the day of the new outage, its editorial team recorded failed phone calls, no internet access, and blocked mobile money transfers. At the same time, several subscribers cited by the outlet said that services began to recover in the morning.

Security on the highway

Route Nationale 1 connects Port-au-Prince with the country's northern regions and passes through Cabaret, Montrouis, Saint-Marc, and Gonaïves. The Haitian Times notes that armed groups operate on certain sections of this route, imposing levies on transport operators and traders and clashing with police and local self-defense groups.

Digicel did not specify the exact location where the cables were damaged, the number of subscribers who lost service, or possible compensation for unused service packages.

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