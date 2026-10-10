U.S. Senator Chris Murphy stated that President Donald Trump’s actions are effectively turning the United States into a sponsor of state terrorism. He cited decisions that, in his view, help Russia continue its war against Ukraine as the reason.

Murphy emphasized that Russia is deliberately targeting the Ukrainian civilian population, while the U.S. president, in his view, is providing financial support for these efforts through his actions.

“I know this sounds political and hyperbolic, but it is actually true. Russia is deliberately carrying out mass attacks on the civilian population in Ukraine, and U.S. President Donald Trump is deliberately funding their efforts,” the senator wrote on social media platform X.

Source: Chris Murphy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

Read us on