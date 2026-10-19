The prosecutor in the case concerning corruption around Trump Tower in Belgrade may have been targeted by spyware.

In Serbia, prosecutor Rade Bajić, who is investigating suspected corruption surrounding the Trump Tower project in Belgrade, may have been targeted by the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware. According to Politico Europe, this is stated in research by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab and the Serbian digital rights organization SHARE Foundation.

Bajić works for Serbia’s Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime. Researchers found that on August 13, he received an Apple threat notification via iMessage. According to the outlet, this occurred after the prosecutor publicly spoke about political interference and abuse of power.

Redevelopment of the former headquarters

The case concerns a plan to redevelop the former headquarters of the Yugoslav military in Belgrade into a luxury Trump Tower skyscraper. The project is linked to Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

The development has sparked controversy: the project is accompanied by allegations of political interference and possible violations in stripping the site of its cultural heritage status.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In September, at least 14 people in Serbia, including student activists and opposition representatives, received warnings about possible targeting with sophisticated spyware. Citizen Lab confirmed Pegasus infection in at least one case.

The rector’s phone was also infected

The same report states that the phone of University of Belgrade rector Vladan Đokić was infected with Pegasus. Đokić became a prominent figure in the protest movement after refusing to assist the authorities in suppressing student demonstrations.

On March 31, police searched Đokić’s university offices and reportedly seized computers and servers. Those responsible for using Pegasus against Bajić and Đokić have not yet been identified.

SHARE Foundation adviser Andrijana Ristić said that in Serbia, the use of spyware has spread from civic activists and journalists to students, politicians, university representatives, and the judiciary.

Read us on