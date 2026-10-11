South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said in Seoul that intelligence cooperation with the United States is actively continuing across a broad range of areas. At the same time, the agency confirmed that Washington has for more than seven months restricted the transfer of some data related to North Korean nuclear facilities, Korea Herald reports.

What data continue to be shared

The intelligence service rejected a report by broadcaster SBS that the United States allegedly shares with Seoul only information concerning North Korean missiles. According to the agency, the exchange includes data on North Korea’s missiles, its conventional military capabilities, the internal situation and Pyongyang’s international contacts, cybersecurity and counterintelligence.

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense also said that the exchange of information on North Korea needed to maintain combat readiness had not been restricted. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Jin Yong-sung acknowledged that some key intelligence on North Korea’s nuclear program remains restricted, but stressed that this has not affected military readiness.

Dispute over a nuclear facility

The restrictions are linked to a dispute that arose after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young publicly described Kusong on March 6 as one of North Korea’s uranium-enrichment sites. It was the first time a senior South Korean official had publicly mentioned this facility alongside Yongbyon and Kangson.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the publication, Washington viewed the disclosure as the release of classified intelligence shared with Seoul. The South Korean government initially maintained that the information had been obtained from open sources.

Response to media reports

The intelligence service issued a series of sharp denials of local media reports claiming that contacts with the United States had allegedly deteriorated. The agency urged journalists not to spread what it considers false information that could harm the alliance and the country’s national interests.

The service also acknowledged a Dong-A Ilbo report that the United States had asked for it not to be involved in a June meeting of a trilateral working group on North Korean cyber threats. The agency explained this as a misunderstanding that was later resolved. At the same time, a US official said in a written comment to South Korean media that Washington expects the Republic of Korea to uphold the standards of a long-standing alliance, including on intelligence and counterintelligence matters.

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