In the United Kingdom, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has launched a review to determine whether opportunities were missed to prevent the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak in Southampton. The Guardian reports.

Nowak died from a stab wound in December while returning home after an evening out. According to the publication, police officers handcuffed him as he was bleeding after Vikrum Dighwa falsely accused him of making racist insults. In body-worn camera footage, Nowak repeatedly said that he had been stabbed, but one officer replied that he did not believe this had happened.

Review of the circumstances

The review will be led by former Conservative lord chancellor Alex Chalk. He is to present preliminary findings within five months. The process will focus on what was known about Dighwa and whether there were opportunities to intervene before the attack.

The review will also examine the Nowak family’s experience of the criminal justice system and whether it received appropriate support. Once the Independent Office for Police Conduct completes its investigation into the law enforcement response, the review will also consider the actions of that body and, if necessary, the police.

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Police officers’ actions

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is examining two police officers who were first to arrive at the scene for possible gross misconduct. The investigation is determining why they did not recognise Nowak’s need for urgent medical assistance and why they decided to arrest him instead of providing first aid.

Dighwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years. He was granted permission to appeal the length of his sentence at the Court of Appeal on November 5. His mother, Kiran Kaur, was sentenced to three years in prison for assisting an offender after she removed the knife used by her son. Police found this knife and more than 20 other weapons at the family home.

Nowak’s family called the launch of the review an important moment in their fight for justice. They expressed hope that the review, together with the ongoing investigations and the coroner’s hearing, would help establish the full picture of events.

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