At least 18 people were killed in an attack by the Houthi movement on a military training camp of government forces in Yemen’s Shabwa province. The National reports, citing four government and medical sources.

Attack during morning training

According to government sources who spoke to Reuters, servicemen were targeted during morning training. According to their information, the attack was carried out using three ballistic missiles. The source describes the Houthis as a movement linked to Iran.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In recent days, the Houthis have also attacked facilities in government-controlled areas of Yemen, including Aden airport and the Maashiq presidential palace in the temporary capital. Five security personnel who were at the site were killed in a missile and drone attack on the palace.

Government forces’ military campaign

In early October, government troops launched a campaign to retake areas controlled by the Houthis and advanced near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an important international maritime route. The war in Yemen began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and the internationally recognised government moved to Aden. Years of fighting and a prolonged confrontation began after the military intervention of a Saudi Arabia-led coalition in 2015. A truce that began in 2022 held until this year.

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