Storm Austen, which is approaching France, has already left 161,000 households without electricity. The largest number of outages was recorded in Brittany, where 128,000 households were left without power.

Outages in three regions

According to Anadolu Agency, 19,000 households lost electricity in the Pays de la Loire region, and another 14,000 in Normandy. Power grid operator Enedis said it was ready to deploy more than 2,000 workers for restoration work as soon as weather conditions allow.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transport restrictions

Due to strong winds and high waves, ferries between France and England remained in ports in the morning. Rail services in the regions affected by the storm were also significantly disrupted at least until noon.

Before the storm arrived in the country, an orange wind warning was issued in 23 departments in northwestern France. In the Finistère department, a crisis center was activated at the prefecture: by midnight, local services had carried out 105 operations, including clearing roads, while firefighters were dispatched to 45 callouts.

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