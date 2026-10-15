The Swiss Federal Council plans to introduce stricter rules for major communication platforms and search engines in order to strengthen the protection of minors in the digital environment.

Assessing risks for minors

Under the proposed legislation, major platforms and search engines, including services based on artificial intelligence, will have to assess the risks their services may pose to minors. They will also be required to take measures to reduce these risks.

Service providers are expected to be prohibited from showing minors advertising based on user profiling — the analysis of their online behaviour and personal characteristics.

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Transparency and complaints about illegal content

The bill also provides for stronger user rights and greater transparency in the operation of major platforms and search engines. Providers of communication platforms will have to establish procedures allowing users to easily report content they believe to be illegal.

As Anadolu Agency reports, the bill received broad support during consultations. Those supporting the document included most political parties represented in the Federal Assembly, as well as cantons and national associations.

Which services the requirements will apply to

The proposed rules will apply to very large communication platforms and search engines, while smaller services will remain outside the scope of the legislation. The Federal Council will also consider including additional measures to protect minors in the document.

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