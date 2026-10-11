Influential American blogger Laura Loomer, known for her close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, has criticized the diesel fuel deal between the U.S. and Russia. She stated that revenue from Russian diesel fuel shipments could help Moscow continue the war against Ukraine and support Iran.

“Russia will use all the money it receives from supplying diesel to the U.S. to continue killing Ukrainians and help Iran attack Americans. Don’t forget that Iran is actively offering a bounty for the President’s head, while they provide Iran with satellite images to kill Americans,” the blogger noted.

Laura Lumer linked Russia’s potential profits from selling diesel fuel to the United States to the continuation of Russian aggression against Ukraine and threats to Americans. At the same time, in her post, she also drew attention to Moscow’s cooperation with Tehran, particularly regarding the transfer of satellite imagery, which, she said, could be used to attack U.S. citizens.

Lumer wrote about this on social media platform X.

Prior to this, American blogger Laura Lumer criticized calls to thank Russia for the release of U.S. citizen Robert Gilman, who spent more than four years in a Russian prison.

Former Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned the remarks made by right-wing influencer Laura Lumer on the social media platform X. Green stated that Lummer’s rhetoric represents what she called the new MAGA movement and U.S. President Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

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