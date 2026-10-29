In Poland, Sejm Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty said that he had sent President Karol Nawrocki a letter proposing that he consider not inviting Confederation to a meeting of the National Security Council. He said this at a press conference in the Sejm, RMF24 reports.

Czarzasty’s arguments

Czarzasty said that he considers it his duty to inform the president about his considerations on this issue. According to him, the final decision will be made by Nawrocki, who will also bear responsibility for it.

The Sejm speaker stated that he is not certain that the circle around Grzegorz Braun and Confederation would not pass on information if weapons or classified matters in this area were discussed at the meeting. This assertion is Czarzasty’s position.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements about Braun and the EU

The leader of the New Left party also stated that his political force does not agree with legitimizing Grzegorz Braun and the idea of Poland leaving the European Union. He stressed that the current October 15 coalition will not take Poland out of the EU.

Czarzasty mentioned Nawrocki’s interview with the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, in which the president commented on Grzegorz Braun’s Confederation of the Polish Crown. Nawrocki noted that this force has parliamentary representation and the support of some voters, and therefore should be regarded as present in Polish politics.

RMF24 also quoted Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, who spoke at Krynica Forum 2026 about the need to change the EU. He said that possible ways include influencing public opinion, a new treaty with deferred entry into force, as well as negotiations on a state’s withdrawal from the European Union if other methods do not produce results.

Read us on