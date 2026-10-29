In Poland, the Episcopal Conference criticized the Sejm's decision, which on October 20 backed new rules on terminating pregnancies in cases of severe fetal defects. The changes provide for a return to the so-called abortion compromise, Interia reports.

Lawmakers from the Civic Coalition, the Left, Centrum and Razem voted in full for the document. Most parliamentarians from the Polish People's Party and the Third Way also supported the changes: 24 deputies from these political forces voted in favor and five voted against. Law and Justice, Rozwój Plus, Confederation and Confederation of the Polish Crown opposed it.

The Episcopate's position

On October 24, during the 406th plenary meeting of the Polish Episcopal Conference, its chairman, Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda, stated that every person has dignity and the right to protection of life from conception to natural death. In his opinion, parliament's decisions may negatively affect society's perception of the value of life and undermine the Polish tradition of protecting it.

Wojda added that the bishops oppose policies which, in their assessment, do not build but destroy, and called for respect for the life of every child, including the unborn.

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Reactions from female deputies

Anita Kucharska-Dziedzic, a deputy from the Left, stated that the church has the right to express its position but, in her view, should not use the state apparatus to influence the decisions of female believers. Monika Rosa, a representative of the Civic Coalition, said that her political force supports a woman's right to choose up to the 12th week of pregnancy and does not follow the church's position on this issue.

Józefa Szczurek-Żelazko, a Law and Justice deputy, suggested that the Episcopate's appeal could influence some deputies from the Polish People's Party. She also referred to discussions in the Sejm about a possible political exchange surrounding the vote, noting that this would be unacceptable if such information were confirmed.

By a margin of four votes, the Sejm also backed a law that partially decriminalizes pregnancy termination and assistance in it. According to an SW Research poll for Rzeczpospolita, 67.2% of surveyed Poles support some form of legislative liberalization: 37.7% support legalizing pregnancy termination up to the 12th week, while another 29.5% support a return to the abortion compromise.

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