The U.S. has still not received the diesel fuel promised by Putin

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that negotiations are currently underway between the relevant agencies of Russia and the United States regarding the signing of a contract for the supply of Russian diesel fuel.

According to the official, the relevant ministries of both countries are seeking mechanisms to carry out the deliveries under the current sanctions restrictions. Earlier, following agreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a temporary license for transactions involving Russian diesel fuel on global markets, valid through April 7, 2027.

The Russian side has stated its readiness to export 300,000 metric tons of diesel in October 2026, with volumes subsequently increasing to 500,000 metric tons in November and up to 1 million metric tons in December, and eventually up to 3.5 million metric tons per month. Russia expects that the agreement will allow it to boost oil production and refining and increase budget revenues.

Source: statement by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

U.S. senators have spoken out against Trump’s deal with Putin regarding the purchase of diesel fuel.

As a reminder, the U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

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