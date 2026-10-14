The British government announced its decision to expedite the delivery of more than 5,000 light missiles to Ukraine, with a total value of 1.6 billion pounds sterling, a process that was originally expected to take four years.

The new military support measures were announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to London on October 14, 2026. In addition to the main contract, the British side has prepared an additional aid package worth 45 million pounds, which includes anti-aircraft missiles to significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

Source: Politico.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not leave London without concrete support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

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