US expands military cooperation with Panama — Defense News

The United States is expanding military cooperation with Panama: U.S. and Panamanian troops are undergoing jungle training, diving units and teams for raising sunken objects are training near the Panama Canal, while U.S. specialists are working in remote parts of the country. Defense News reports.

Training and civilian missions

Colonel Jacob White, deputy commander of the U.S.-Panama Joint Security Cooperation Group, said that the Western Hemisphere has become a priority region for Washington. According to him, U.S. forces seek to act faster in the region and have a greater presence there.

An entire U.S. civil-military cooperation company operates in Panama, while countries usually host one or two such teams. They identify civilian infrastructure problems, including neglected schools and unsafe bridges. U.S. engineers are setting up facilities for jungle training participants, while doctors, dentists, ophthalmologists, and veterinarians work alongside Panamanian specialists in rural areas.

At the Cristóbal-Colón air-naval base, U.S. and Panamanian troops are learning to operate in jungle conditions. Panamanian instructors believe that this course gives U.S. service members an understanding of the complexity of operations in such an environment. White noted that the experience of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan showed that it is impossible to build trust quickly during a crisis.

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The canal, migration, and sovereignty

In April 2025, the United States and Panama announced an agreement on countering Chinese influence in the region and ensuring the security of the Panama Canal. Approximately 5–6% of global trade passes through the canal, and about 70% of this traffic is bound for or comes from the United States.

Panama also holds an important place in matters of migration and countering drug trafficking through the Darién Gap. U.S. Ambassador to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera said that both countries share common goals in combating cartels, drug trafficking, and migration problems.

Increased U.S. activity raises questions about Panama's sovereignty. At the same time, U.S. officials stress that they do not plan to establish permanent military bases in the country. According to White, the U.S. contingent operates together with Panamanian structures and with the permission of the Panamanian government, in compliance with the 1977 Neutrality Treaty, which guarantees the canal's openness for the peaceful passage of vessels of all states.

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