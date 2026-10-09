The U.S. has manufactured its first complete Tamir missile for Israel's Iron Dome — The Jerusalem Post

Israel has received its first all-American Tamir interceptor missile for the "Iron Dome" air defense system. It was manufactured at a joint Raytheon and Rafael facility in Arkansas, marking the first time a complete Tamir missile has been produced outside of Israel.

The first all-American Tamir missile was handed over to the Israeli Missile Defense Directorate (IMDO) at the Raytheon-Rafael Protection Systems (R2S) facility in East Camden, Arkansas. The ceremony was attended by U.S. and Israeli officials. The delivery was announced on October 7, 2026.

Previously, American companies had only manufactured components for the Tamir under bilateral agreements, with final assembly taking place in Israel. Now, the complete missile can be manufactured in the United States.

R2S is a joint venture between Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Raytheon (a subsidiary of RTX). The plant opened in November 2025 following construction that began in February 2024. The investment totaled $63 million, and the facility is expected to create up to 60 jobs.

In November 2025, R2S also received a $1.25 billion contract for Tamir missiles, related kits, and test equipment for Israel. In addition, the plant is set to produce the SkyHunter, an American derivative of the Tamir, for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) program.

The ceremony was attended by Arkansas Governor Sarah Hakabi Sanders, IMDO Director Moshe Patel, representatives from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), as well as Rafael and Raytheon. According to Patel, the new production line helps accelerate production for Israel’s missile defense systems. He also emphasized that U.S. funding for joint programs, particularly emergency additional assistance, is being reinvested in the U.S. defense industrial base.

Rafael developed the Tamir under the supervision of IMDO. It is the primary interceptor for the “Iron Dome” system, which has been in service since 2011. The missile is approximately three meters long, 160 mm in diameter, and weighs about 90 kg. It combines in-flight correction with an onboard radar homing seeker during the terminal phase.

Its high-explosive fragmentation warhead, equipped with a radar-fused detonator, destroys targets in the air. The missile is designed to counter short-range missiles, artillery shells, and other aerial targets.

The “Iron Dome” system includes Tamir launchers, a multifunctional EL/M-2084 radar from ELTA Systems, and a fire control system from mPrest. A typical battery has three to four launchers, each of which can carry up to 20 interceptors.

The system is designed to engage targets at ranges of approximately 4 to 70 km. It serves as the lower tier of Israel’s multi-layered air defense system, alongside David’s Sling and Arrow. According to Rafael, over 15 years of service, the “Iron Dome” has carried out more than 10,000 combat interceptions.

The companies have not disclosed the annual production volumes at the new plant. However, it serves as yet another source of complete interceptor missiles and continues a collaboration under which Tamir components have been manufactured in the U.S. for over a decade.

Source: The Jerusalem Post

As a reminder, funding for the Golden Dome for 2027 is now in question.

Ukraine will test the Italian Michelangelo air defense dome.

Trump’s “Golden Dome” could cost trillions of dollars.

Read us on