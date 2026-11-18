Washington has initiated discussions on NATO rules and the deployment of military forces in Europe as part of negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. European leaders have agreed to send their representatives to technical consultations.

The intensification of diplomatic efforts has presented European countries with a difficult choice. U.S. officials are urging Russia and Ukraine to consider new proposals regarding NATO’s activities, military capabilities, and the deployment of forces on the continent. In particular, Washington has asked Kyiv whether it would agree to cede the Donbas to Russia in exchange for joining the Alliance.

Combining peace talks with issues of European security contradicts the previous position of many European countries. They insisted that Russia must first cease hostilities, and only then can the redeployment of troops and the future of NATO be discussed. However, during Friday’s summit, a number of EU leaders acknowledged that Europe must join the consultations in order not to lose Washington’s support. Some politicians also proposed reconsidering the prospect of Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance.

European nations fear that without their participation, other parties could agree to concessions that would threaten the continent’s security. Furthermore, Donald Trump might abandon the negotiation process altogether, leaving the issue unresolved. The new U.S. approach is causing particular concern among countries located near Russia. They believe that the proposed conditions may serve Moscow’s interests and lead to a reduction in NATO’s military presence on their territory.

“The eastern flank, of course, is not up for negotiation, and there can be no spheres of influence,” stated Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

Diplomatic activity has intensified following the Democrats’ victory in the U.S. midterm elections. U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have resumed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which had been suspended since February due to the war in Iran. Following that, representatives from Washington met with Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian and European representatives in Berlin. One of the main topics will be security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends.

The Trump administration is seeking to demonstrate progress in the negotiations before January, when the new Democratic majority in Congress takes office. After that, lawmakers may impose additional sanctions against Russia or push for increased aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, according to European leaders, Putin is trying to drag out the process. At Friday’s summit, they noted that Moscow shows no willingness to abandon its planned winter offensive. Some politicians also speculated that the Russian leader is counting on the 2027 elections in Europe, particularly in France, where far-right forces opposed to continued support for Ukraine could come to power.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his part, has shown a willingness to consider U.S. security proposals. However, Kyiv expects Washington to provide concrete plans regarding Ukraine’s prospects for joining NATO and the EU, maintaining a strong Ukrainian military, and funding the country’s post-war reconstruction.

“For the first time, I am hearing from Ukraine that there is no military solution, that we need to focus on finding a diplomatic approach. Whether the Russian side will show the same willingness—we have heard mixed signals from them,” said Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova.

Among Moscow’s demands is a commitment from NATO not to station troops on the territory of states that joined the Alliance after 1997, when its expansion into the former Eastern Bloc began. In return, Russia is proposing to reduce its own military presence in the Kaliningrad region, which borders Poland and Lithuania, as well as in Belarus.

During the EU summit, a number of leaders emphasized that such an exchange is unacceptable. At the same time, some of them left open the possibility of a future review of territorial issues with Ukraine’s consent and raised the question of the prospects for its accession to NATO.

Any agreements with Putin could spark serious disputes among the 27 EU member states and other allies. The Baltic states, which share a direct border with Russia, are particularly sensitive to any potential concessions to Moscow.

Despite these differences, Europe agreed to participate in technical consultations. On Friday, the leaders identified a group of national security advisers who will represent the EU and five major European countries: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland.

Source: Bloomberg

Earlier, the Kremlin rejected Europe’s participation in peace talks.

Recall that Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe held talks on ending the war, according to Zelenskyy.



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