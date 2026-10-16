US accuses woman of spying for China — The Hindu

In the United States, authorities arrested 34-year-old Irvine, California resident Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather. US authorities claim that she acted on instructions from Chinese officials and monitored the son of Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te.

Detention at the airport

The FBI detained Zhang on October 4 at Los Angeles International Airport before her planned departure for China. The Hindu reports, citing an FBI statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trip to Seattle

The US Department of Justice said that in 2025, Zhang traveled to Seattle at the direction of Chinese officials. According to the department, she later sent them photographs, videos, and information about the license plates of the cars of the Taiwanese president’s son and his family.

Zhang was charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

Read us on