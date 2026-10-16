The French insurance federation France Assureurs has estimated the total value of reported losses from summer wildfires in France at €563 million. Around 22,500 compensation claims were filed after the fires, Interia reports.

Payments on claims

France Assureurs head Florence Lustman said that insurance companies sought to make payments to those affected as quickly as possible. According to the federation, 56% of claims concerning the destruction or damage of homes have already been recognized.

Payments have already been made, either partially or in full, for 71% of claims. In cases where damage to housing exceeded €150,000, payments were made in 93% of cases.

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Heat and drought

According to data cited in the report, the summer of 2026 in France was the hottest since 1900. The average temperature was 24 degrees Celsius, while the number of hot days reached 53, compared with 33 in 2022. June and July were the warmest on record in the country, while August was the second warmest after August 2003.

Over the summer, average precipitation was 40% lower than is usual for this period. Due to the heat and infrequent rain, the country experienced drought, while dry forest litter contributed to the spread of fire. Estimates indicate that the fires destroyed nearly 100,000 hectares of forest, the largest area since satellite measurements began 20 years ago. The southern departments of Gironde and Landes were affected the most.

For comparison, after the 2022 wildfires in France, around 2,000 compensation claims totaling €80 million were filed.

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