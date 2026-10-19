A court in the Kenyan city of Mombasa found self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie guilty of murdering 191 people. As Al Jazeera reports, the court announced its decision on Monday. According to the outlet, the dead include 190 children and one adult.

Who was found guilty

Dozens of Mackenzie's associates were found guilty alongside him. The court considered charges over the murders of 190 children and one adult. In the report, Mackenzie is described as the leader of a cult linked to the case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Circumstances of the charges

Mackenzie and his followers were charged after, according to allegations in the case, the cult allegedly forced children to starve so that they could meet Jesus.

The defendants did not plead guilty. They also denied charges in other cases. Among the other charges brought against them, Al Jazeera lists terrorism, radicalization, and obstructing children from receiving an education.

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