In the United States, Magistrate Judge Anjolique Lett ordered President Donald Trump to undergo questioning by BBC lawyers by December 11 in a defamation case. If he fails to comply, he could face sanctions, including dismissal of the lawsuit, The Hill reports, citing the Associated Press.

Motion to postpone the questioning

Trump's lawyers have sought in recent weeks to postpone his testimony. They told the BBC's legal team that the plaintiff would be available for questioning in the second or third week of January 2027.

Previously, the president's questioning had been scheduled for October 16. However, according to the BBC, Trump's representatives said that he could no longer take part in the questioning on that date because of other matters of state importance.

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$10 billion lawsuit

Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC over the editing of a documentary about his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The film showed Trump's speech before the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

At the same time, the BBC did not include in the episode Trump's words calling for people to go to the Capitol “peacefully and patriotically.” The corporation later apologized for the editing and removed several senior officials from their posts. The BBC also said it would contest the lawsuit.

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