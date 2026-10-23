British Typhoon fighter jets have taken part for the first time in a French exercise involving the airborne component of nuclear deterrence. Over the Mediterranean Sea, they escorted French Rafales that simulated a nuclear strike as part of the Rummy exercise, Channel NewsAsia reports.

First joint episode

According to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, French aircraft took off from Saint-Dizier air base in the country’s northeast. On Tuesday evening, Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets operated alongside Rafales for the first time during French nuclear drills.

French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin said that having independent nuclear forces does not preclude coordination. According to her, nuclear cooperation between Paris and London is deepening.

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Cooperation between Paris and London

France and the United Kingdom agreed in July 2025 to strengthen interaction regarding their nuclear arsenals. The report links this to growing threats to Europe and uncertainty over their ally, the United States.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said that London and Paris are jointly committed to European security and maintaining deterrence. In March, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal and offered European partners joint exercises and the possible short-term deployment on their territory of French assets capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

France spends approximately €5.6 billion annually to maintain an arsenal of 290 submarine- and air-based warheads. The United Kingdom, according to data cited in the report, has 225 nuclear warheads.

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