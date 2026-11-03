Moscow court fines Google and Telegram $226,000 — Anadolu Agency

In the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — Moscow's Tagansky District Court fined Google and the Telegram messenger a total of 18.4 million rubles, or approximately $226,000. The court issued the rulings in administrative cases against the technology companies on November 3.

Fine for Telegram

The largest fine was imposed on Telegram — 14.6 million rubles, equivalent to about $179,000. The amount consists of penalties for three violations related to the failure to remove materials that Russian authorities consider prohibited.

In particular, the platform was penalized over content related to recruitment into an organization banned in Russia as terrorist, as well as over a book that Russian authorities recognized as extremist material.

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Claims against Google

Google must pay 3.8 million rubles, or about $47,000. As Anadolu Agency reports, the basis for the fine was the failure to remove information that Russian authorities deemed to discredit the Russian armed forces and state institutions.

Russian courts have repeatedly fined foreign internet platforms, including Google and Telegram, for failing to remove content that the country's authorities consider prohibited and for non-compliance with local regulatory requirements.

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