In Pakistan, a judicial magistrate of the eastern district on Tuesday, October 13, remanded television host Iqrarul Hassan in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for four days.

Court decision

According to Dawn, the decision was made by a judicial magistrate of the eastern district. The article does not specify the location of the court hearing or provide other circumstances of the case. The publication is dated October 13, 2026, and states that the report will be updated.

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Agency's version

According to the NCCIA, Hassan was detained over the alleged dissemination on his official social media accounts of content that the agency considers anti-state, false, and defamatory. This information is the agency's claim: the Dawn article does not provide Hassan's or his representatives' position on these allegations. The text contains no information about further procedural actions.

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