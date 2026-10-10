In Lebanon, two men were detained at a checkpoint in Dahr al-Baidar, where 500 kilograms of explosives were found in their car, according to an anonymous judicial source. Asharq Al-Awsat reports this, citing the source, which spoke to AFP.

Detention on the road to Beirut

According to the source, the men were stopped on Thursday afternoon at a checkpoint in the eastern part of the country, near the road connecting Lebanon with Syria. The car was heading to Beirut.

During the search, security forces seized 250 kilograms of TNT explosives and another 250 kilograms of C4, according to the source. The intended destination of these substances remains unknown.

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The judicial source also said that, according to preliminary investigation data, one of the detainees is the son of a Hezbollah official, while the other is allegedly a member of the group.

Justice Ministry reaction

Lebanese authorities have not officially confirmed the information provided by the judicial source. At the same time, Justice Minister Adel Nassar said on X that the investigation into the seized explosives and the circumstances related to them would continue to the end.

Nassar also stressed the continuation of efforts to disarm illegal groups, combat terrorism, and prosecute lawbreakers. According to the publication, Lebanon approved a plan to disarm Hezbollah in 2025.

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