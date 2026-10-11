In Taiwan, the parliamentary caucuses of the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People’s Party called on President William Lai to begin meaningful dialogue with the opposition to resolve a constitutional dispute. According to the Taipei Times, party representatives linked the crisis to the Executive Yuan’s refusal to countersign bills approved by the Legislative Yuan.

Dispute over laws

Kuomintang caucus deputy secretary-general Hsu Yu-chen said that the president had not initiated effective dialogue with political opponents. She also said that democracy does not mean the winner of an election has a monopoly on the state or that the opposition must submit to the Democratic Progressive Party.

The Kuomintang caucus called on Lai to invite all political parties to consultations on constitutional disputes, welfare legislation and budget issues, as well as to establish a mechanism for permanent dialogue.

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Budget and economic complaints

Kuomintang Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun said that economic growth should benefit traditional manufacturing, the services sector, agriculture and fisheries, rather than being concentrated in the high-tech sector. Hsu claims that profits in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing industries are growing, while traditional sectors are suffering from tariffs, exchange-rate fluctuations and rising costs.

Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang called on the president to promulgate laws passed by parliament. He also said that the Legislative Yuan had not yet begun committee review of the central budget bill for next year and the supplementary budget for the current year, accusing Lai of creating a false impression that lawmakers were deliberately delaying the process.

Taiwan People’s Party caucus leader Jackie Chen said that the president and the Democratic Progressive Party government had “divided Taiwan,” including through a campaign to recall opposition lawmakers and the refusal to countersign passed laws. He urged Lai to set aside party differences, listen to the opposition and respect the legislature and the democratic system of checks and balances.

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