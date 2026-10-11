Judge Raul Hernandez in the Mexican city of Ensenada found three men guilty of the murders of Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and their friend from the United States, Carter Rhoad. The three foreigners had traveled to the state of Baja California for surfing in April 2024.

As Taipei Times reports, those found guilty were Jesus Gerardo Garcia, known as El Kekas, as well as Irineo Francisco “N” and Angel Jesus “N.” In addition to the triple murder, the court found them guilty of armed robbery and armed vehicle theft.

Disappearance during the trip

Callum and Jake Robinson and Carter Rhoad arrived in Baja California in April 2024. Soon after arriving in the town of Punta San Jose, located about 80 kilometers from Ensenada, they were reported missing. The bodies of the three men were found in a well on May 3.

Garcia, who was named as the perpetrator of the killings, was detained in May 2024 along with his former partner Ari Gissell Silva Raya, Irineo Francisco “N,” and Angel Jesus “N.” During the trial, Silva Raya said that Garcia had confessed to her that he arrived at the foreigners’ tent with a 9 mm pistol.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prosecution seeks 210 years in prison

According to the Baja California state prosecutor’s office, Silva Raya arrived in Punta San Jose on April 27, 2024, met with the three foreigners, and incited one of her companions to rob them. According to the prosecution’s version, the robbery took place the following day.

Silva Raya, who was found with the mobile phone of one of the victims, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in November 2025. She pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and violent vehicle theft under an expedited procedure.

The prosecution is seeking sentences of 210 years in prison for each of the three men found guilty. The judge is expected to announce the final sentence on Friday. Martin Robinson, the father of the deceased Australians, called the guilty verdict an important moment in the family’s long and painful pursuit of justice.

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