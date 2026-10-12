Riyadh airport extends suspension after attacks — The Hindu

Saudi Arabian authorities on Monday, October 12, extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following a series of deadly Houthi attacks. The Hindu reports.

Consequences of the strikes

According to the publication, strikes on the airport over the previous week claimed the lives of at least 18 people. On Saturday, October 10, 13 people were killed.

The October 10 attack was the deadliest in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade. In addition to those killed, hundreds of people were injured as a result of the strike.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Surveillance camera footage

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media released surveillance camera footage on October 11. As stated in the photo caption in the article, the footage captured the moment of the Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport.

The report does not specify for how long the airport's suspension of operations was extended. The source also does not provide details regarding the circumstances of the attacks.

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