In the Moscow region, hundreds of garbage truck workers went on strike over pay cuts

In the Moscow Region, drivers and loaders employed by the company “Ecolife”—which handles household waste collection in Sergiev Posad and Dmitrov—went on strike over a twofold reduction in their salaries.

According to local blogger Andrei Trofimov, the employees are demanding that the fixed portion of their salaries be raised from 15,500 to 25,000 rubles. On the morning of October 12, most of the 270 employees at the facility either did not go out on their routes or took sick leave in order to look for other jobs.

The workers claim that even with a 12-hour workday in September, when the depot was operating at full capacity, they earned about 40,000 rubles.

During a meeting with the depot’s manager, Radik Baibikov, the workers say he initially claimed that the protests would achieve nothing, but later began yelling at those present and accusing them of “abusing their rights.” He also urged dissatisfied workers who refuse to report to work to submit their resignations.

The strikers speculated that the manager might have been pressured by the company’s headquarters in Khimki. Baibikov himself told employees that he had allegedly already been fired and blamed the strikers for this.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked the Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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